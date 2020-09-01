With more than 16,000 overdose deaths across Canada in a span of three years, including 35 in Thunder Bay last year, health care workers are sounding the alarm about the worsening overdoes crisis that is spiralling out of control.
Monday was International Overdose Awareness day and health care providers at the NorWest Community Health Centres held an open house to address the crisis and offer support and information.
Brad King, supervisor of consumption and treatment services at Path 525 NorWest Community Health Centres, (the safe injection site) blames a drug war, the COVID-19 pandemic and punitive drug policies that leaves the quality of the drug supply in the hands of criminals.
“Right now the drug supply is getting worse just due to the supply being affected by COVID and the borders being closed,” he said. “The quality is going down, the price is going up and people are having to do more to get less.”
King says the street drugs contain impurities that make the drugs lethal.
“We are hearing about benzodiazepine (a medication known as a tranquillizer) being put in the opioids that are causing (overdosed) people to not respond to Naloxone, and that’s extremely concerning,” he said. Naloxone is a medication that is administered to block the effects of opioids.
“You never know what’s going to be in the batch (of street drugs) so we need a safe supply of drugs to help save peoples lives.”
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu attended the open house and also recognized the dangers of the toxic substances that are on our streets.
“An interrupted supply of illegal drugs on the street can result in even more lethal substances being used as supply dries up. That’s why safe supply projects are so critical,” said Hajdu, who is also Canada’s minister of health.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
