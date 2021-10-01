A 66-year-old man who suffered a life-threatening assault in downtown Kenora last week is believed to be still in hospital.
Following the Main Street assault on the afternoon of Sept. 25, police arrested and charged a 43-year-old Fort Frances man with aggravated assault.
The injured man, who has not been identified, was transferred to a Winnipeg hospital for “additional treatment,” police said.
Police said the accused man was located at Kenora’s Lake of the Woods hospital, but didn’t say why he was there.
Shawn McLeod remains in custody, police said. The charge has not been proven in court.
