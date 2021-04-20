When the COVID-19 pandemic started early last year, a lockdown went into play sending thousands of school children home to their computers to learn online.
Fears of children not having enough food, especially those who rely on school breakfast and snack programs, became a reality, sending organizations to the front line to battle food insecurities.
With bagged breakfasts and snacks handed out as the months rolled into August, thousands of children and their families were able to benefit from the nutritious food items that they would otherwise miss by not being in class.
