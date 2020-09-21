Two weeks ago, Inge Stangier stood in the middle of her Murillo Bakery holding a bowl containing a mere 70 grams of unbleached flour. This was all that was left after producing the last of their signature breads and buns before turning off the ovens for good. Murillo Bakery has stopped operations after 37 years.
“Cindy got a bun, I got a bun, Dominic got two loaves of bread and we used up everything,” said Stangier, referring to the last day of production with her employee and her son.
In its heyday, more than 400 loaves of bread emerged from the ovens daily and at one point they couldn’t keep up with the demand.
“We originally wanted to make a confectionery product . . . but that didn’t work out very well . . . so we started to make bread,” she said. “We found people all wanted bread and so we became the Murillo Bakery and baked different types of bread, rye plus, light rye, and multigrain.”
Fresh out of the ovens daily, the bread and buns were packaged and brought to different food stores and restaurants in the district where it was served and sold to the bakery’s customers.
Eventually two more ovens were purchased and then things changed.
Stangier said sales began to decline. Larger food stores moved Murillo bread into their bakery departments and shelved them next to their own baked versions of rye bread.
Bread production declined to around 100 loaves that were baked from Monday through Saturday.
With the administrative work piling up, changing of packaging to meet new labelling laws and traceability laws, the long waits on the phone to speak with government officials, the endless online work and the costs associated with constant upgrading for product testing, it became overwhelming for Stangier, who is past retirement age and relied on her son to help with the business.
“It’s too much, and I’m not very good with computing,” she said, adding that the actual baking aspect of the business was always her favourite.
“It was no problem for me to get up at 3 o’clock in the morning and bake but with the administrative work, dealing with governments, insurance (agencies) bankers and accountants . . . it was just no fun anymore.”
Stangier said her son, who helped her bake each day, had no interest in carrying on the family business.
“And he would not be able to do it alone,” she said. “I could not do it without him because there’s too much maintenance with the building, the machines, dealing with the customers and invoicing that has to be done.”
Stangier says she would be happy to sell it to someone who would be able to continue with it or diversify to cakes and pastries.
Cindy Gallant, who this week would have celebrated her 20-year milestone working at the bakery, said it was a busy job that “kept you going.”
“You didn’t sit around, it was go, go, go,” she said. “It wasn’t an easy job. You’re going steady.”
Gallant began her days at the bakery at 4:45 a.m. each morning and joined Stangier and her son Dominic, who already had things going by 3 a.m.
She said the dough recipes where tried and true.
“You couldn’t get anything better than that,” Gallant said.
