A 38-year-old Wawa man who police say is currently banned from driving a vehicle was stopped for allegedly doing so in the town on Tuesday afternoon.
Provincial police said officers encountered the accused just before 5 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on Second Avenue.
The accused was arrested and charged with operating while prohibited, a provincial news release said this week.
Blake Komarniski, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Wawa court on Dec. 6, the release said. The charge has not been proven in court.
