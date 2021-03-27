The recipients of this year’s Respect Awards are Fort William First Nation elder Terry Bannon and local business Bay Village Coffee.
The winners were announced earlier this week by Diversity Thunder Bay.
Crime prevention council chairperson Jeff Upton said in a news release both recipients are deserving for their empowerment of others by leading with compassion, dedication and respect.
“Congratulations to Terry Bannon and Bay Village Coffee for dedicating so much of their time and energy towards fostering positive relationships and inclusion, and being in service to our community,” he said.
