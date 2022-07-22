Three organizations came together on Thursday to host the second annual CommUNITY Barbecue in support of food security programs in the city.
The United Way, Dew Drop Inn and Regional Food Distribution Association partnered to serve burgers, hot dogs, fries and other food items. There was also a challenge to soak local celebrities in the dunk tank in the Regional Food Distribution Association parking lot.
Volker Kromm, the food distribution group’s executive director, said the event not only raises the profile of their group, but it shows the organizations are all working together.
“For me, we keep pushing collaboration and co-operation with all the different agencies because independently we can’t solve all the city’s problems,” he said. “But working together we can certainly make a bigger dent in some of the social needs of our community.”
Kromm said every year they do an event like the barbecue, it becomes better.
“We learn how to judge the capacity of the food and how to bring something together,” he said.
“This really is a true community event between the United Way, the RFDA and the Dew Drop Inn. We all bring something together so we can give back more to the community.”
The event also featured a pay it forward option where people could donate $10 to provide a meal to youths at the Boys and Girls Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.