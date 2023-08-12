The Bay and Algoma business community in Thunder Bay is mourning the passing of Salvatore Migliazza, known fondly as Sam the Barber.
Migliazza has been called one of the founding pillars in the business sector standing among the Finnish Labour Temple, the Italian Cultural Centre and the Scandinavian Home Society.
At the tender age of six, in Girifalco, Catanzaro, Italy, Migliazza was guided by his father to “learn a trade,” igniting his passion to become a barber and tailor. By the age of 17, he opened his first barbershop. This was the beginning of his lifelong career taking him from Italy to Canada, to his shop on Algoma Street in Thunder Bay. Migliazza opened Sam the Barber shop in 1973 where he continued to operate as a barber and tailor encompassing his 79-year career.
Dave Green, owner of neighbouring Mair Hardware, called Migliazza “a fixture in the (business) community,” noting he was a member of the Business Association who helped them raise money to put up banners and flower planters in the neighbourhood.
“Sam did three generations of my family’s haircuts and it was as much an experience to go in and talk to Sam as it was to get your haircut,” said Green. “He was always a set of eyes in the neighbourhood that knew what was going on and a set of ears that could tell you what was going on. When you got your haircut, you could get the gossip. You could find out who’s building what or who’s moving in where. It was like getting the news report every six weeks when you got a haircut and I loved it.”
Green says Migliazza didn’t cut hair until the age of 85 because he needed to, he did it because it was a social interaction.
“I didn’t go there for the world’s best haircut. I went there for social interaction,” he said. “Sam was always a very nice man, a kind soul and always interesting to talk to. If he had the Italian soccer league on the TV, he’d switch it to something in English so that you didn’t feel like you couldn’t understand what was going on and he always had a newspaper for people to share.”
Brian Hamilton operates the Bean Fiend and has been Migliazza’s neighbour for years.
“I think we owe some of our success to building our business in the valley of giant businesses, one of them being Sam the Barber,” said Hamilton. “Sam kept a low profile but was a potent symbol of business excellence. He was a pillar of the community, and we all grew in the shade of his branches.”
Migliazza was the father of seven children. Tony, who is a physiotherapist and one of his sons, described how he would sit in his father’s shop and marvel at how he operated as a businessman.
“I watched how my father was able to switch from current events to sports to politics to interact with his customers,” said Tony. “There was a time when I watched this gentleman wash dad’s window then came inside and my father paid him. I asked him why he paid a man for this when the windows weren’t even dirty. My father said, ‘This gentleman has been coming by for the last 20 years and I let him wash my window every month whether it’s dirty or not. It keeps everybody happy in the neighbourhood and keeps people like him working.”
As a businessman, Migliazza felt a need to take care of the community and would do house calls for people that were unable to leave their homes, visit hospitals and prisons giving haircuts. He took time while cutting hair to help customers practice the Italian language.
Tony added that his father was very proud of the Bay and Algoma business community and how it has developed. He welcomed customers into his shop, many of which came for fellowship as well as a haircut.
"When you came into his shop, it was more like you’re coming into his home,” said Tony.
