The ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped Barrick Gold from meeting its production targets, the company said this week.
Preliminary results for 2021 show the company produced 4.44 million ounces of gold at its Canadian, U.S. and other international operations, “despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Barrick Gold news release said.
Barrick, which operates the Hemlo mine 40 kilometres east of Marathon, had set a production target of 4.4 to 4.7 million ounces of gold, the release said.
The company also mined 415 million pounds of copper, which was in the targeted range of 410-460 million pounds, the news release added.
