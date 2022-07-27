There was minimal damage following a fire in the basement of a Thunder Bay residence early Tuesday morning.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the call on Simcoe Street just before 6 a.m. and the first arriving crew found smoke coming from the side door of the home with no visible fire.
All occupants of the home had evacuated and fire crews went into the building and found the fire in the basement.
It was quickly extinguished.
The fire did not spread to the structure of the home, minimizing damage.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
