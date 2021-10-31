The agency behind a proposed underground storage site for nuclear waste says it’s spending $1 million on research into the activities of bats in areas around the two candidate sites for the facility.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) says the funds, to be spread over five years, is to support research overseen by experts based at the Toronto Zoo.
“Knowledge of bat populations is a critical component in efforts to preserve biodiversity and promote conservation,” Toronto Zoo bat conservation program co-ordinator Toby Thorne said in an NWMO news release.
The NWMO is eyeing two sites to store spent fuel rods from nuclear reactors: one is about 35 kilometres west of Ignace; the other is in South Bruce in southwestern Ontario.
The agency wants to pick a site by 2023. If approved, the storage facility won’t be operational until sometime in the 2040s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.