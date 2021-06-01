The City of Thunder Bay has a roadwork season planned that will result in road closures, detours and delays for motorists.
About $32 million is being spent by the city this year on road and sidewalk rehabilitation, residential paving, sanitary and storm sewers, watermain replacement and repair, bridge and culvert work and streetlight renewal.
Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and be alert when driving in construction zones.
