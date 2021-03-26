A 24-year-old Beardmore man is crediting The War Amps Child Amputee Program (CHAMP) — including the well-used lost-keys service that keeps it running — for helping him overcome a severe hand injury he suffered as a young child.
“I attended CHAMP seminars where I was able to meet other kids just like me,” Kyle Cote said Thursday in a news release. “This helped me know I wasn’t alone and that I could do anything I set my mind to.”
Along with peer support, the program provides financial assistance for artificial limbs and adaptive devices. When he was a toddler, part of Cote’s right hand was mangled after it got caught in a meat-grinding machine.
