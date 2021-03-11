A Northwestern Ontario brewery is introducing a limited time beer to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Lake of the Woods Brewing Company released their 3Sisters beer on Monday. The beer is inspired by the company’s three breweries located in Kenora, Winnipeg and Warroad. It was crafted by women at the brewery from recipe to the label, designed by Kenora artist Melissa Jean.
