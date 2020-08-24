Mary Ellen Cain has been creating connections between her students and seniors for 13 years.
After hearing on a radio program about a teacher who moved her whole Grade 5 class into a seniors home for a month, Cain, who teaches grades 7 and 8 at Pope John Paul II School, knew she wanted to connect her students with seniors in Thunder Bay.
Having her mother live with her family for many years, Cain saw the benefits of that intergenerational experience in her own household.
She contacted staff at the former Grandview Lodge and they came up with a program where the students would be paired up with a resident of the senior home and the class would visit once a month throughout the school year.
Once Grandview closed, the students started going to Pioneer Ridge. Cain said the program has evolved over the years but that original idea behind it has stayed the same.
During the visits, the students go to their grandfriend’s room and bring them to the auditorium at Pioneer Ridge for activities like crafts, karaoke, yoga or planting flowers in the spring.
“(The students) learn to put someone else ahead of them,” said Cain.
“When they’re doing their craft, they have to make sure the grandfriend’s craft gets done and if theirs doesn’t, they have to learn that’s OK.”
When not visiting the home, the students write letters to their friends at Pioneer Ridge. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have continued writing their senior friends and also created a video to share with them, displaying messages to their grandfriends and dancing to make them smile.
Cain said the feedback from the seniors home is that some of the residents become attached to their young friends.
“Some of these people don’t get a lot of visitors and will brag about their grandfriends,” she said.
The program has also helped some students learn about death as grandfriends have sometimes passed away.
Cain said one student attended the funeral of her grandfriend, whose family was thrilled to meet the young student as they had heard all about her.
“It was very rewarding for my student to think she had made such an impact on her grandfriend,” said Cain.
The program leaves a lasting impression on the students as well, with many completing volunteer hours in senior facilities and others contemplating a career working with seniors.
“It opens up a whole world for them in terms of opportunities career-wise,” said Cain, adding the program has also had a positive effect on children who don’t always behave well in a classroom setting.
“Children who have problems at school behaving, as soon as we get (to the seniors home), there is something about being with the elderly that they just calm down and slow down,” she said. “I haven’t had any behaviour issues at the seniors homes in 13 years. Once we are there, something happens to the students when they’re in that setting and it grounds them in a way.”
“You see another side of them you didn’t see in the classroom,” Cain noted.
