The Kenora OPP is warning about people being befriended on social media platforms such as Instagram, only to face blackmail.
Once friends, police say the person will start conversations with the person which turns sexual in nature and then leads to requests for naked pictures.
Once pictures are exchanged, the person then threatens to share them with all their contacts as well as family if money is not e-transferred.
People have given thousands of dollars and the person will not stop until the victim is exhausted of money.
People should not give any money, report the person on the social media site, and call the police, OPP advises.
The victims in these tend to be males in their teens to their 30s, but anyone could be targeted. The OPP is asking parents to talk to their children and warn them of the dangers of sharing pictures and information online.
