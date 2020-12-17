A phone scam in the Thunder Bay area has been from someone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency, city police warn.
The caller asks people to confirm their identity by reciting their social insurance number.
Once the SIN number is provided, the fraudster informs their target that the number has been fraudulently used and is connected to money laundering cases, police say. The target is informed they are at-risk of criminal prosecution.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.