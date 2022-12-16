Law enforcement is advising the public in Thunder Bay to be on guard against scammers who use distraction as a tool, and prey on people’s kindness at their own doorstep.
There has been an apparent spike in a theft known as the distraction scam, city police say.
The scam is theft combined with fraud. Typically, a would-be fraudster spots their victim at the checkout or self-checkout of a retailer and observes them using the PIN of their debit or credit card. Then, a short time later, the victim is distracted while their debit and credit cards are stolen by a seemingly expert pickpocket.
In one recent local case, a victim described being at a retailer in the 1000-block of Dawson Road when they were approached by a man. He asked the individual for instructions to the emergency department.
The interaction was short, and both victim and unidentified man went along their way.
In the time that it took the victim to travel to a retail store in the 600 block of River Street, the victim realized her cards had been stolen. By then, the fraudsters had already taken more than $7,100 from the victim.
The distraction scam is often executed by specialists who travel across the country, finding victims in one locale before quickly moving to the next.
Their requests for assistance will seem genuine and their ability to sift through your belongings right next to you while going unnoticed could fool even the most observant person, police warn.
They advise people to hide their PIN as best as possible when using credit and debit cards. And while out in public, extra care is urged for people to keep valuables close to themselves. A wallet visible in a back pocket, or a purse stored in a shopping cart may not represent significant challenges to fraudsters participating in the distraction scam, police claim.
As well, police are warning the public about people coming to front doors and soliciting for a charity or non-profit organization — they aren’t always associated with the organizations for which they say they are representing.
Police would like to remind the public that they always have the right to close their door, hang up their phone, and delete suspicious texts and emails.
If anyone is concerned that the person may be illegitimate, they can independently make contact with the organization and inquire on how to offer support.
Police advise to never use the contact information provided by a potential fraudster, and to always independently seek this information out.
Please take time to speak to loved ones who may be more vulnerable, police say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.