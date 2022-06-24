Nipigon OPP are warning area residents about recent telephone and email scams offering unsuspecting victims bogus prizes or promises of cash.
“Be on the lookout for frauds that claim you have won a prize or a large sum of money, or make a request for donations,” a provincial news release said Wednesday.
“Do not send any money, especially in the form of gift cards, money orders or cryptocurrency.”
Scammers typically say that large prizes can be awarded only after an upfront fee is paid. Victims often find out the hard way that no prizes exist.
Scams can be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.
