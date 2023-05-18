Kenora district residents should take precautions when smoke from northern-Alberta forest fires and other parts of Western Canada drift in, regional public-health officials said Wednesday.
“Breathing in smoky air can be harmful to health and may cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches, and difficulty breathing,” a Northwestern Health Unit news release said.
The health unit “advises people to limit their exposure to smoke, especially children, the elderly, pregnant women, those with lung conditions, and anyone who does outdoor physically demanding work,” the news release said.
