Outgoing senator Lynn Beyak showed her true colours Monday when her resignation letter contained a “doubling down” on racist viewpoints that led to calls for her ouster over the past few years, one of her harshest critics says.
“Free from the ethical sanctions of high office, (Beyak) has doubled down on her misconduct,” said Fort Frances municipal councillor and lawyer Douglas Judson.
“Her continued erasure of the harms of colonization and disregard of those who continue to live with the impacts of that history demonstrates why she was always unsuited for office.”
