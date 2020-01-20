Aidan Matyasovszky pushed off from the start line in the biathlon relay on Sunday among a group of cadets from the Northwest.
The 13-year-old, who is legally blind, followed behind his guide Shanna Cameron Picard, who was clad in a fluorescent orange vest. They surged past a few competitors who took a tumble in the first straight-away as Cameron Picard told Matyasovszky to stay to the left.
While the two-day Northern Ontario Area-West Biathlon Zone Cadet Competition held at Kamview Nordic Centre over the weekend was Matyasovszky’s first time competing in a biathlon, the air cadet is no stranger to ski racing having become involved a few years ago through a family friend.
