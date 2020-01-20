Competing on the trail

Aidan Matyasovszky, right, with 70 Air Cadets squadron in Thunder Bay, follows his guide Shanna Cameron Picard on the trail.

 Heather Peden

Aidan Matyasovszky pushed off from the start line in the biathlon relay on Sunday among a group of cadets from the Northwest.

The 13-year-old, who is legally blind, followed behind his guide Shanna Cameron Picard, who was clad in a fluorescent orange vest. They surged past a few competitors who took a tumble in the first straight-away as Cameron Picard told Matyasovszky to stay to the left.

While the two-day Northern Ontario Area-West Biathlon Zone Cadet Competition held at Kamview Nordic Centre over the weekend was Matyasovszky’s first time competing in a biathlon, the air cadet is no stranger to ski racing having become involved a few years ago through a family friend.

