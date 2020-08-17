The demolition of Dease Pool is expected to take place this fall.
The demolition is out to tender and closes on Aug. 18 with the contract expected to be awarded about a week later, said Ron Furioso, supervisor of construction services with the City of Thunder Bay.
“It’s a quick process and we don’t anticipate the bid prices being too high,” he said. “They should be within budget.”
Furioso didn’t want to disclose estimated costs of the demolition process in order not to tip off prospective bidders.
Providing the bids come in within budget, Furioso said he estimates the demolition of the pool would be finished by mid-October.
City council voted to close the 106-year-old outdoor pool in December 2018 as it no longer met Ontario Building Code and health regulations.
The estimated cost to replace the pool is $1.2 million. The estimate does not include updating the change rooms or making the facility compliant with current building and public pool regulations.
The city has used most of the operating budget of Dease Pool for other recreational activities in the neighbourhood including a fall festival, winter wonderland, movie night, free family skates at Fort William Gardens and kids nights in McKellar Park Public School gym.
The city has been looking at potential uses for the former pool site as well as Dease Park, located across the street from the pool.
An outdoor tennis and pickleball court, community garden and shaded sitting area are some of the options being considered for the Dease pool site. However, the city plans to continue to consult the public on the future use of the area.
