Eleven non-profit organizations in Northwestern Ontario that deliver food to individuals in need have received funding through a Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board initiative.
The Community Homelessness Prevention Initiative (CHPI) aims to end chronic homelessness by 2025 and its food security fund doled out more than $350,000 last week.
The Gathering Place in Thunder Bay is receiving more than $13,000 to provide weekly food hampers in Thunder Bay and Greenstone Harvest is getting $4,000 to provide monthly food assistance in the Municipality of Greenstone.
Majorie House in Marathon will get more than $18,000 to provide food security workshops and assistance to women connected with the shelter.
