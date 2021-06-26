As the province has moved up phase two of its reopening plan, Fort William Historical Park will reopen to the public on Wednesday.
The park has been closed since December 2020 but staff have been onsite in the last week preparing to receive visitors again.
“Our entire team is looking forward to welcoming back visitors beginning Wednesday to enjoy the unique experiences that Fort William Historical Park is able to offer at this time,” said Patrick Morash, acting general manager, in a news release.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
