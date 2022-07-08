Dryden city council is to decide on Monday whether to approve a major $2.9-million expansion at the city’s recreation centre.
City staff is recommending the 5,000-square-foot project be awarded to Thunder Bay’s RJ Concrete Construction, which submitted the lowest of three bids.
According to a management report, the two-storey expansion plan includes four accessible dressing rooms, each with separate showers and washrooms.
A second floor is to include a multi-purpose meeting room equipped with accessible washrooms, storage space and a full-service elevator, the report said.
