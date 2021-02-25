The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation could be close to making someone a millionaire on Friday with its first online 50/50 draw.
As of Wednesday evening, the jackpot had risen to nearly $710,000 and the deadline to purchase tickets is tonight at 11:59 p.m.
Foundation president and chief executive officer Glenn Craig had suspected the jackpot would go into the six-figure area but was blown away by the community’s response to the draw.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
