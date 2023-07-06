It is a sweet start to summer for Jessica Campigotto and Jeff Osborne from Thunder Bay who are June’s Thunder Bay 50/50 grand prize winners, collecting $831,338.
“We’ve been renting and want to buy a house to move up, so I’ll probably buy that house,” Osborne said.
“I have some vacation booked in August to go to some races . . . and that will probably change now.”
To date, over $24 million in prizes has been awarded to winners from across Ontario. In turn, millions of dollars of vital equipment has been purchased for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, including a new water purification system for dialysis patients.
“We are dreaming bigger, doing more than ever before for our hospital,” says Glenn Craig, president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
“The Thunder Bay 50/50 has allowed us to fund much-needed new and replacement equipment sooner than we were able to before. And patients have been the beneficiaries of this progress in cancer, cardiac, urology, pediatrics — all across the hospital.”
Bonus numbers are back for the July draw and tickets are available for sale at Intercity Shopping Centre. July’s draw will feature $30,000 in early bird draws and include bonus numbers on both the $20 and $75 ticket packages.
In addition, by popular demand, in-person ticket purchases are now available at the Northwest Store in the Intercity Shopping Centre.
The grand prize jackpot happens on July 28. Tickets are available online at www.thunderbay5050.ca.
Ticket packages are as follows:
• $10 for 5 numbers.
• $20 for 30 numbers plus 20 bonus numbers equals 50 numbers.
• $50 for 150 numbers.
• $75 for 300 numbers plus 100 bonus numbers equals 400 numbers.
Tickets must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 27 to be eligible for the grand prize draw on July 28, at 11 a.m. Questions about the draw can be sent by email to info@thunderbay5050.ca.
Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase and 18 years old or older. The Thunder Bay 50/50 continues each month with the grand prize drawn on the last Friday of the month. Our 2023 lottery licence number is RAF1285982.
