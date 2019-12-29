Choir stands proud

Holding the drums as part of the St. Hilary School Choir, from left, Rya Booker, who approached the principal to start the choir, Shyann Martin, Morgan Kelly, Lauren Giguere, Brynlee Pitre and Julia Sands. In behind without drums, from left, is Makenzie Kelly, Lauren Ross, Madeleine Giguere and Leah Clyne.

 by KATHY CHAPPELL

St. Hilary School Choir put everyone in the Christmas spirit earlier this month at the Red Rock Library Christmas Tea.

Everyone from the community was invited to attend this free event and enjoy the first performance from the new choir as well as delicious homemade baking and refreshments.

The choir formed in November of this year when a student, Rya Booker, approached her principal about starting a school choir. Angela Gainer was on board for the idea and became their choir director.

The Christmas Tea was their first performance and their plans are to sing at the monthly mass and to accept invitations to perform in the community.

