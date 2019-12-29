St. Hilary School Choir put everyone in the Christmas spirit earlier this month at the Red Rock Library Christmas Tea.
Everyone from the community was invited to attend this free event and enjoy the first performance from the new choir as well as delicious homemade baking and refreshments.
The choir formed in November of this year when a student, Rya Booker, approached her principal about starting a school choir. Angela Gainer was on board for the idea and became their choir director.
The Christmas Tea was their first performance and their plans are to sing at the monthly mass and to accept invitations to perform in the community.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of Dec. 27 edition of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.