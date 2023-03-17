A major winter storm warning, with up to 35 centimetres of snowfall, has been issued for Thunder Bay
Environment Canada said the snow was expected to start Thursday and become heavier at times. Area residents should also expect blowing snow.
The snow is expected to continue today before tapering off Saturday morning.
Snowfall amounts of 20 to 35 centimetres is expected.
The blowing snow could reduce visibility to near zero at times.
Significant travel delays and road closures are also likely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.