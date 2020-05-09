The COVID-19 pandemic continues to postpone or alter annual milestones

and popular city events.

High school graduates won’t be receiving their diplomas at the Thunder

Bay Community Auditorium this June as they usually do.

On Friday, Lakehead Public Schools director of education, Ian MacRae,

issued a statement that all secondary school graduations will be

postponed as well as graduation dances.

Scholarships, bursaries and awards will be determined next month.

“Our schools are committed to providing some form of these special

ceremonies and celebrations for students,” MacRae said.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

