The COVID-19 pandemic continues to postpone or alter annual milestones
and popular city events.
High school graduates won’t be receiving their diplomas at the Thunder
Bay Community Auditorium this June as they usually do.
On Friday, Lakehead Public Schools director of education, Ian MacRae,
issued a statement that all secondary school graduations will be
postponed as well as graduation dances.
Scholarships, bursaries and awards will be determined next month.
“Our schools are committed to providing some form of these special
ceremonies and celebrations for students,” MacRae said.
