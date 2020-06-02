Some Northwestern Ontario municipalities and businesses are getting a
good chunk of $7.6 million in federal funding announced Monday for
tourism-related projects.
The money, which is being funnelled through FedNor, is to support 36
tourism initiatives across Northern Ontario.
Some of the more notable regional projects announced Monday are as
follows:
• City of Kenora: $1 million to start the fourth phase of a downtown
revitalization project.
• City of Thunder Bay: $750,000 for the second phase of cultural
development at Prince Arthur’s Landing waterfront.
• Town of Hearst: $469,000 for downtown festival infrastructure,
including a permanent pavilion.
• Township of Atikokan: $439,000 for a mobile-event stage, updated
highway signage and to hire an economic development officer for a
three-year term.
• Conmee Township: $156,000 for an outdoor tourism facility.
