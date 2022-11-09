The swearing-in ceremonies for municipal councils surrounding Thunder Bay are set for this month.
The inaugural meetings for new councils in the municipalities of Oliver Paipoonge and Neebing as well as the townships of O’Connor, Conmee and Gillies will take place next Tuesday followed by O’Connor and Gillies holding their regular council meetings.
The Municipality of Shuniah will hold its first council meeting/swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 22.
O’Connor and Gillies will be the first councils surrounding Thunder Bay to hit the ground running with their regular council meetings to take place after the swearing-in ceremonies.
A veteran council for the most part in O’Connor with acclaimed incumbent mayor Jim Vezina and incumbent councillors Bishop Racicot and Alex Crane back in council chambers, the rural community welcomes new councillors John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli into the fold.
Torkkeli, who was the recreation director for the unorganized township of Lappe since 2014 and a local services board member since 2015 until her family moved to O’Connor last year, said having that many veteran councillors is galvanizing.
“I’m excited,” Torkkeli said. “I think everybody (in council) is amazing and I think they bring so much experience. I’m just excited to learn from them as well.
“I think O’Connor has excellent engagement with the community. I think (our council) will be fully supported.”
Torkkeli is currently taking in the 100th anniversary of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair this week at Exhibition Place in Toronto where her brother-in-law received an award in dressage. She is staying close to her recreational roots by wanting to form a house league in the community as her first order of business.
“I’d like to see (a soccer league for kids started),” Torkkeli said. “Just a casual, little rec league for kids.”
This week saw the final regular council meetings for the municipalities of Oliver Paipoonge and Shuniah as well as the townships of Conmee and Gillies for the councils that served in the 2018-2022 term.
