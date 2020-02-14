As Mr. Jagger famously observed in song, you can’t always get what you want. But sometimes, even if you try, getting what you need can also be in short supply.
Organizers of Thunder Bay’s annual Bluesfest announced Thursday they’ve been forced to cancel the 2020 event due to a lack of head-lining acts able to commit to coming to the Lakehead this summer.
It’s the first time the outdoor waterfront show has had to be called off since it kicked off in 2001.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.