Kenora provincial police on Friday warned residents not to approach a “large” pit bull that had been seen acting aggressively in the Norman section of the city.
Police, which were searching for the dog, said they weren’t aware of anyone being attacked as of Friday. The dog is white in colour, police said.
Pit bulls have been banned in Ontario since 2005. Last year, the provincial government eased some restrictions after some dog owners complained directly to Premier Doug Ford that their dogs had been confiscated just because they looked like a pit bull.
Anyone with information about the Kenora dog being sought can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
