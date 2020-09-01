A black bear cub was rescued from 35 feet up a tree at a Machar Avenue residence Sunday evening.
Personnel from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue joined Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry staff at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the tree rescue in the back lane of the residence.
Matt Werner, the ministry’s bear technician at the scene, said that the small bear cub would not come close enough for him to reach it with a sling pole device, which normally is used to secure a cable around an animal’s neck in order to capture it and keep it from clawing or biting rescuers.
“The bear was clearly not afraid of heights and, despite being less than a year old, it had plenty of agility to assume a safe position high in the tree out of the reach of Werner,” said Thunder Bay Fire Platoon Chief John Kaplanis in a statement.
Firefighters and Thunder Bay Police quickly developed a public safety plan which included keeping bystanders a safe distance back from the scene while an aerial ladder truck and rescue equipment were positioned to capture the bear from the top of the tree.
“Firefighters in the aerial ladder truck were able to secure the sling pole device around the small bear’s neck and then pull the bear into the safety of the aerial ladder basket where it was then lowered to the ground,” said Kaplanis.
“On the ground, Werner took possession of the bear cub and put it into a cage for transfer to a wildlife rehab centre.”
