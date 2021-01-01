A Thunder Bay resident is $16,630 richer after the Friends of Chippewa Park announced the winner of the 100th anniversary draw on Dec. 24.
Rick Stempein was announced as the winner of the draw — a fundraiser for the Friends of Chippewa Park 100th anniversary celebrations planned around the August long-weekend of 2021.
The winning ticket was drawn by Coun. Andrew Foulds and was one of 1,663 purchased.
“We had hoped that this would have been for $40,000 but unfortunately with COVID and a lot of restrictions not allowing us to get out to different places to sell our tickets we weren’t able to sell out,” said Cathy Sawicki, co-chair of the planning committee for the Friends of Chippewa Park.
The five-day free event is expected to have several stages set up featuring musical entertainment, buskers, dancers, fireworks and they are hoping to involve the community. A ceremony is also planned for the day the park was commissioned as well.
The raffle was the first one that the Friends of Chippewa Park have done and they are considering another fundraiser possibly after the holidays.
“There are not too many things that can say that they lasted 100 years,” said Sawicki, who has heard a lot of interest in the celebration.
Organizers are hoping that by the time of the 2021 August long-weekend that the worst of the COVID-19 virus will be over.
