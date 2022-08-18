Mario Martel was the lucky winner of the St. John Ambulance Spring into Summer Trailer Draw on Wednesday.
Martel was the grand prize winner of a 2022 travel trailer valued at $41,449.86 from Recreation World.
The draw also featured a second place winner, Tara Gilbert, who won a Honda generator valued at $3,309.76 from J&J Sports. The third place prize went to Brandon Farough who won a standup paddleboard package valued at $2,632.90 from Wilderness Supply.
The Spring into Summer draw is the largest fundraiser for St. John Ambulance with 9,945 tickets sold.
Brian Edwards called the draw a “tremendous success” for St. John Ambulance.
Edwards is the regional fund development and volunteer co-ordinator and a first aid instructor at St. John Ambulance.
“The cool thing that makes this draw such a success in my opinion is all of the money that is raised in this draw stays local,” Edwards said.
The estimated $50,000 raised in proceeds from the draw will support their therapy dog unit, youth cadet program, carseat safety team, and will help provide training, supplies and uniforms for the medical first response unit.
Edwards said the funds are especially needed as the pandemic wains for St. John Ambulance to rebuild.
The youth unit with St. John Ambulance has had a large portion of either aged out or graduates from cadet programs.
St. John Ambulance is actively recruiting youth members or anybody interested in giving their time.
Next year St. John Ambulance is looking to return to having the draw date return to June to happen close to Father’s Day where it has been historically so the winners would have time to enjoy the prizes during the summer.
Next on the agenda is planning for Operation Red Nose that helps provide safe transportation for people in their own vehicles during the Christmas and new year’s holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.