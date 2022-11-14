The City of Thunder Bay’s bike lanes will be closed starting Tuesday until April 30.
During this period, riders are still allowed to use bike lanes and roadways but must be aware that during the winter months, bike lanes will not be cleared of debris and may be used for snow storage, the city said in a news release on Thursday.
“All riders choosing to use bike lanes and roadways during the winter are advised to exercise caution, and all road users are reminded to share the road, be aware of other vehicles and be courteous,” said Derrick Smith, the city’s mobility co-ordinator, in the release.
As the days become shorter, riders are also encouraged to use lights, wear reflective clothing, be visible and to use hand signals to communicate to drivers. Drivers are asked to slow down, give bikes a safe distance and not to drive in the bike lanes.
Some locations where bike lane parking is restricted during the year may have those restrictions lifted to allow for on-street parking. Drivers should check area signage to confirm that parking is permitted.
Bike lanes will be reopened on May 1, 2023, weather permitting.
