The bike lane opened on Friday after delays from both weather and road debris after the unusually long winter.
Weather permitting, bike lanes will remain open until Nov. 15, depending on the weather.
Motorists are urged to check signage as restrictions to on-street parking in designated bike lanes will be enforced.
“With the nice weather and increases in fuel prices, drivers may see increased bicycle traffic,” said Darrik Smith, mobility co-ordinator for the city, in a news release.
“Drivers are asked to be aware of people riding their bikes, to respect the bike lanes, and to share the road by watching at intersections, giving space, and slowing down near bike riders,” added Smith.
The city’s web of bike lanes are part of the Active Transportation Network which is designed to help build a healthy, vibrant and equitable community.
Some of the benefits are to increase personal fitness, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help cutback on transportation costs.
To learn more about Thunder Bay’s Active Transportation Network go online at www.thunderbay.ca/activetransportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.