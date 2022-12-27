Workers who have pensions with private employers could go “to the front of the line” in the event their company goes bankrupt, if federal legislation receives Senate approval next year.
Bill C-228, which in November passed third reading in the House of Commons, may receive some amendments when senators scrutinize the legislation.
Currently, when companies go bankrupt creditors are given priority over workers’ pensions as the insolvency process plays out. Often, workers are left with significantly reduced pensions.
If the bill receives final approval, “pensions are (to be) paid out as a priority over creditors, ensuring that those deferred wages that workers put aside for retirement are paid first,” NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) said in an earlier news release.
The NDP have been advocating for putting pensions over creditors since 2006.
According to Statistics Canada, about 6.5 million Canadians are active registered pension plan members, accounting for 37 per cent of all workers.
