Demolition of the Peninsula Tugboat began earlier this month at Marathon’s boat launch and has now been completed, the town says.

The cost of eliminating a potential “environmental disaster” at the edge of Marathon’s harbour has swelled.

A town management report released on Friday says the demolition of the Peninsula Tugboat has left taxpayers on the hook for $274,000 — nearly eight times the original estimate for the job.

The price-tag soared after a substance survey by an engineering firm determined the 75-year-old formal naval craft contained a host of hazardous materials, including asbestos and lead, as well as 7,000 litres of diesel, 10,000 litres of oil and 50,000 litres of oil-contaminated water.

