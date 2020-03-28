With visitor restrictions in place at health- and long-term care facilities in Thunder Bay as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, family members of residents and patients are getting creative in their celebrations.
Earlier this week, Bob Carroll sang Happy Birthday to his wife Helen from the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Hospital with a megaphone as Helen is a patient on the fifth floor.
The couple have been married for 66 years and both live in the Sister Leila Greco apartments on Lillie Street. However, Helen has been at St. Joseph’s for the last three weeks for physiotherapy.
