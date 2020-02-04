A recent land acquisition by the Thunder Bay Field Naturalists on Black Bay will help protect natural habitat along a significant stretch of that shoreline.
It was about 18 months in the making, but Sue Bryan, nature reserves chair with Thunder Bay Field Naturalists, said the deal for the 566 acres of land came through near the end of January with a closing date of June 4.
“We followed this property for quite some time, it came up for sale through an estate,” said Bryan. “We’ve been working towards this for some time now.”
Besides minimal logging on one area of the property, Bryan said most of the 566 acres (229 hectares) is virtually undisturbed land and is adjacent to Granite Point Conservation Area owned by the Lakehead Regional Conservation Authority as well as the Granite Point Nature Reserve that already belongs to the field naturalists.
“With those three chunks of adjacent shoreline it protects a long stretch of shore that otherwise was kind of heading in the development direction,” said Bryan. “There is a large trailer park just north of Granite Point, and Superior Shores cottage development is just south of that bay so this whole section of shoreline in between those two developments is natural and protected.”
The land also borders the National Marine Conservation Area and with the new addition, the total protected area is 1,640 acres, encompassing uplands, marshes, woodlands, and shoreline.
Large, unbroken areas of wilderness are necessary for animals such as moose that range far and have need of winter habitat as well as access to emergent vegetation along shorelines.
“It’s important to have a big enough block to protect habitat for different seasons in the life cycle of a large animal,” said Bryan.
It’s also an important place for migratory ducks and birds.
“Black Bay itself is one of the best known wildlife funnels during migration periods,” said Bryan. “It’s just full of warblers and ducks and raptors, so keeping that shoreline habitat natural and food sources available and places for ducks to hide in the marsh, all of that’s really important.”
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.