It’s Black History Month and the festivities are well underway.
For the month of February, Black History Month celebrations will take place throughout Thunder Bay featuring T-shirt making, movie nights, traditional headpiece making, paint nights and will wind up with the 10th annual Black History Month Dinner and Gala at the Italian Cultural Centre on Feb. 29.
Colleen Peters, president of the Caribbean African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay, said it’s the first time that this many events have been held during the celebratory month in the city, and credits a growing black population and association numbers for the spike in functions.
