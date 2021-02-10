Even without being able to hold its signature gala event, the Caribbean and African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay (CAMAT) still has a whole slate of virtual activities to celebrate Black History Month.
CAMAT president Colleen Peters said the annual Black History Month gala held each February is the event most people are normally familiar with in the city. But this year they have a wide variety of other events people can still participate in despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
