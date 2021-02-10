Honouring Black history pre-pandemic

Caribbean Africa Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay president Colleen Peters, background, sets up the movie, Queen of Katwe, during a Black History Month event last year at the North End Recreation Centre. With pandemic restrictions in place, much of this year’s activity for Black History Month is being done online. Visit camatnetwork.com for details.

 John Nagy

Even without being able to hold its signature gala event, the Caribbean and African Multicultural Association of Thunder Bay (CAMAT) still has a whole slate of virtual activities to celebrate Black History Month.

CAMAT president Colleen Peters said the annual Black History Month gala held each February is the event most people are normally familiar with in the city. But this year they have a wide variety of other events people can still participate in despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you