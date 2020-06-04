The city’s police service will be attending a Black Lives Matter protest on Friday to ensure public safety.
Thunder Bay Police Service’s Chief Sylvie Hauth issued a statement on Wednesday to say the city police force stands in solidarity with the community and with those who have experienced racism and discrimination in all forms.
“It is impossible to be silent when faced with an overwhelming issue that affects all of us,” said Hauth. “Racism is real and we all have a responsibility to face it and to take real actions to address it. There is no place in this society for violence and racists behaviours. There is no place for silence on this matter.”
The protest is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. in Waverley Park and organizers are calling for a peaceful demonstration to be present for the black community and acknowledge systemic oppression within the government and police force.
The protest follows global acts of solidarity with protesters in the United States following the death of George Floyd, who pleaded for his life while a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
