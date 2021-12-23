Iconic structure engulfed

A fire broke out at the Finlandia Club in the early evening on Wednesday.

 By Brent Linton, CJ Staff

A Thunder Bay landmark was heavily damaged in an early evening fire

on Wednesday.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service had four pumpers on the fire scene at

the Finlandia on Bay Street just after 7 p.m. Smoke was seen coming

out of the eaves of the roof of the 110-year-old heritage building

that has been in the process of being renovated since November of 2020.

The building also houses the Hoito Restaurant that was to be

reopened. The Hoito closed in March of 2020 after a period of

financial instability that resulted in the building being put up for

sale.

Later in the evening, flames were seen coming out of the roof and

there was concern that the blaze might spread to neighbouring buildings.