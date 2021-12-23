A Thunder Bay landmark was heavily damaged in an early evening fire
on Wednesday.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service had four pumpers on the fire scene at
the Finlandia on Bay Street just after 7 p.m. Smoke was seen coming
out of the eaves of the roof of the 110-year-old heritage building
that has been in the process of being renovated since November of 2020.
The building also houses the Hoito Restaurant that was to be
reopened. The Hoito closed in March of 2020 after a period of
financial instability that resulted in the building being put up for
sale.
Later in the evening, flames were seen coming out of the roof and
there was concern that the blaze might spread to neighbouring buildings.
