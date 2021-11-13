A family evacuated from a fire in Thunder Bay’s north side on late Friday afternoon, says the city fire service.

Just after 5 p.m., firefighters went to the structural blaze on Machar Avenue where they saw smoke coming out the rear door.

The tenants, their two young children and a dog made it out on their own after their smoke alarms helped alert them to the situation.

A ceiling-mounted bathroom fan had malfunctioned, overheated and led to the fire in the bathroom, the fire service said.

No injuries were reported by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue in a news release.