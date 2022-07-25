Sioux Lookout-area residents are being advised to avoid swimming in Minnitaki Lake due to a confirmed blue-algae bloom.
“Some blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a health risk to people and animals when they are exposed to them in large amounts,” a Northwestern Health Unit bulletin said Friday.
A suspected bloom at Kirk Lake is under investigation by provincial officials, the health unit said.
Also on Friday, the health unit said a suspected bloom in Sioux Lookout’s Pelican Lake has turned out not to be blue-algae.
Suspected blooms can be reported to Ontario’s Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.